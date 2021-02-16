Digital Turbine (APPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently:

2/9/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/28/2021 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/27/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

12/21/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 2,660,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

