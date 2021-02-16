DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00517340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004742 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.59 or 0.02377982 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

