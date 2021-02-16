Digitalcoin Price Down 51.6% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $91,485.67 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,464.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.46 or 0.03559014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00424256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.13 or 0.01407327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00468364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00312491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,978,521 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

