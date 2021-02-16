DigitalNote Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $196,871.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00448502 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,532,083 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,025,136 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.