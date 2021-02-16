Digitex City 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.