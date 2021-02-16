Digitex Token (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.27 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $6.27 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

