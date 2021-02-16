Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $68,496.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $57.52 or 0.00118454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.