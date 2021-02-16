Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dillard’s.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Dillard’s stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

