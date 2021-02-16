Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce $200.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.47 million and the highest is $211.34 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $227.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $694.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.71 million to $704.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.70 million, with estimates ranging from $785.82 million to $867.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

