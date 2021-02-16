DionyMed Brands (OTCMKTS:HMDEF) Trading Down 1.5%

DionyMed Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:HMDEF) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 118,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 56,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

About DionyMed Brands (OTCMKTS:HMDEF)

DionyMed Brands Inc, a cannabis brand and distribution platform, designs, develops, manufactures, processes, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of branded cannabis products in the United Stated. The company offers various products, including flowers, vape cartridges, concentrates, edible confections, pre-polls, and vape pens, as well as cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol distillates.

