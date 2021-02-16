Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.38. 4,227,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,130,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

