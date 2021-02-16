Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.07

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $73.33. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 49,583 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

