Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.64 and last traded at $76.97. Approximately 2,540,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,406,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

