Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) Shares Down 1.5%

Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.49. Approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 15.53% of Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Japan Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.