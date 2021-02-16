Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 4,412,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,871,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JDST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000.

