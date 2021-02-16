Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.67

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and traded as low as $96.60. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 18,101 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

