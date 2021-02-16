Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.13 and last traded at $78.97. Approximately 8,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 12,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

