Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) shares traded up 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.65 and last traded at $74.33. 120,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 22,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

