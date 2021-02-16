Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $419.03

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.03 and traded as high as $482.99. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $482.73, with a volume of 10,364 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.03 and a 200-day moving average of $347.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000.

