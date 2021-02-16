Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

