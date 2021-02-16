Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. 16,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

