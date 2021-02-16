Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

