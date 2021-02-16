Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 58,070,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Discovery stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.