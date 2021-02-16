DMarket Price Tops $0.34 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $19.11 million and $3.84 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00815256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.15 or 0.04841059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015425 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

