DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Up 6.5%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.22. Approximately 315,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 110,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 million, a P/E ratio of -144.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

