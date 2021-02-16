DMM: Governance (DMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,176,670 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

