dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DMYD opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

