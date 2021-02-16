dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE DMYD opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $21.89.
About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II
dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.