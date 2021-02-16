Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,225,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 4,136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.2 days.
Shares of DNBHF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.
About Dnb Asa
