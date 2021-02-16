Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,225,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 4,136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.2 days.

Shares of DNBHF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

