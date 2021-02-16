Dock Price Hits $0.0387 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00886311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.24 or 0.05118635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

