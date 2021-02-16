Dogecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00425325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,400,480,665 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

