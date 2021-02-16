Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of Dollar General worth $3,695,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.