Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $252.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

