Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

