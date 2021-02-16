Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.82. 692,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,049,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

