Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

UFS traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.83. 32,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,373. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$45.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

