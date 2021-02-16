Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.65% of Donaldson worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.