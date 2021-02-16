Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.57

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 4896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

