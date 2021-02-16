Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,390,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,282 shares of company stock worth $1,110,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

