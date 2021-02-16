Donegal Group (DGICB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DGICB stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.