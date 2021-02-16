Donut Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Donut has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $71,568.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

