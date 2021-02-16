Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 14th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.77. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.