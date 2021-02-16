Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DIIBF opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
