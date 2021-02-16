Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sony by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

