Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

PNR opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

