Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $813.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.33. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

