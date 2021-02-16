Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

