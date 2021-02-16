Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.