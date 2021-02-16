Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

MDY opened at $463.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.24. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $464.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

