Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.