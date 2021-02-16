Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of DOV opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $9,652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

